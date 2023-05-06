Top 10 anime shows which are better than many trending web series
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Naruto is about a ninja named Naruto Uzumaki who is the toughest ninja in the town. Watch it on Netflix.
Attack on Titan on Hulu is on man-eating titans.
Death Note on Netflix is an addictive anime about a teenager who finds a mysterious notebook named The Death Note.
One Pierce on Hulu is about the adventurpus journey of a group of pirates named Straw Hat Pirates.
Cowboy Bebop on Netflix is an anime base don space. The characters galaxy travel.
Dragon Ball Z on Amazon Prime Video is about Goku's adventures from the Saiyan race.
Steins; Gate on Netflix is about university students rising against an evil organization.
Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix is about students fighting monsters via bio- machines.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on Netflix is about two brotehrs trying alchemy to bring their mom back alive.
Black Clover on Netflix is an adventure, fiction fantasy anime.
