Anime adaptations based on classic Manga on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Naruto is streaming on Animax via JioTV, is based on the manga series Naruto. It shows the early and teenage life of Naruto who wants to be the leader.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Death Note on Netflix is based on Manga by Tsugumi Ohba where Light Yagami finds a notebook that has Death Note written on it. He finds that when a person's name is written, the person expires.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix shows the teenage life of Tanjiro Kamado who wants to become a demon slayer. The Manga series had ended in 2020.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One Punch Man on Animax is based on the web series by Tomohiro. The heroic charcter is known to beat the enemy with one punch. The anime has good life lessons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gintama on Crunchyroll is based on the manga Gin Tama. The plot is intense, engaging and also is funny.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Clover on Netflix is about Asta and Yuno wo are abandoned, grow up together. They compete to be the next king Magus.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hunter X Hunter on Netflix shows how a boy is left alone to be a hunter. It shows the life of Gon Freecs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baki on Netflix is about how Baki needs to be powerful than his dad to enter Arizona State Prison.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie on Amazon Prime Video is based on the manga series with the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bleach on Netflix is about Ichigo Kurosaki's power to see ghosts and save the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cannes 2023: Top 10 Manushi Chillar looks perfect for red carpet
Find Out More