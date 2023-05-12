Anime adaptations based on classic Manga on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Naruto is streaming on Animax via JioTV, is based on the manga series Naruto. It shows the early and teenage life of Naruto who wants to be the leader.

Death Note on Netflix is based on Manga by Tsugumi Ohba where Light Yagami finds a notebook that has Death Note written on it. He finds that when a person's name is written, the person expires.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix shows the teenage life of Tanjiro Kamado who wants to become a demon slayer. The Manga series had ended in 2020.

One Punch Man on Animax is based on the web series by Tomohiro. The heroic charcter is known to beat the enemy with one punch. The anime has good life lessons.

Gintama on Crunchyroll is based on the manga Gin Tama. The plot is intense, engaging and also is funny.

Black Clover on Netflix is about Asta and Yuno wo are abandoned, grow up together. They compete to be the next king Magus.

Hunter X Hunter on Netflix shows how a boy is left alone to be a hunter. It shows the life of Gon Freecs.

Baki on Netflix is about how Baki needs to be powerful than his dad to enter Arizona State Prison.

Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie on Amazon Prime Video is based on the manga series with the same name.

Bleach on Netflix is about Ichigo Kurosaki's power to see ghosts and save the world.

