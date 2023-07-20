Naseeruddin Shah's Top 10 thought provoking films streaming on OTT
Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
A Wednesday on Netflix follows a retired police commissioner who recounts one of his most memorable cases where a common man threatened to detonate bombs throughout Mumbai if his demands weren’t fulfilled.
Headlined by Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Vaswani, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro centers around two photographers who try to earn a living by. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Iqbal is an inspiring coming-of-the-age sports drama that features Naseeruddin Shah a former cricketer on Amazon Prime Video.
Shekhar Kapur’s directorial debut movie stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles on Amazon Prime Video.
Naseeruddin Shah teamed up with Sarika for filmmaker Rahul Dholakia’s hard-hitting movie Parzania on Disney+Hotstar.
Ishqiya on Jio Cinema is of the best black comedies produced by Bollywood.
John Matthew Matthan’s movie Sarfarosh helped Aamir Khan consolidate his position in the industry as a bankable actor on Netflix.
Naseeruddin Shah plays the main antagonist in filmmaker Rajiv Rai’s 1994 action thriller Mohra on Zee 5.
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen revolves around a group of heroes assembled on Apple TV+.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar saw the actor playing an interesting role.
National Award-winning actor Naseeruddin Shah, started his acting career with Nishant in 1975.
He has been busy taking up versatile and challenging roles in new and exciting projects.
