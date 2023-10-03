Top 10 Bollywood rom-com films to watch with your boyfriend on OTT

Celebrate your partner this National Boyfriend Day 2023 in the most special way by watching these Bollywood rom-coms with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

What is National Boyfriend Day?

Every year, National Boyfriend Day is celebrated on October 3 to celebrate boyfriends and the important role they play in one's' life.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Amazon Prime Video)

Two opposite individuals fall in love and try to convince their families for their marriage.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Netflix)

A carefree breakup expert falls in love with an ambitious and witty woman who changes his life.

Satyaprem Ki Katha (Amazon Prime Video)

A man tries hard to restore his wife’s faith in marriage and romance after an overwhelming breakup.

Tara vs Bilal (Netflix)

Two opposite individuals get married in a fake ceremony due to certain circumstances.

Love Aaj Kal (Netflix)

A modern-day couple explore the changing dynamics of their relationship due to career and family.

Shiddat (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A man falls in love and tries to win over a woman who is already betrothed to another man.

Tiku Weds Sheru (Amazon Prime Video)

A small town girl marries a struggling actor in Mumbai in order to pursue her dreams of becoming a star.

Atrangi Re (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A runaway woman, who is already in love with another man, gets forcefully married to a man who is already engaged.

Govinda Naam Mera (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A man gets stuck between his controlling wife and new girlfriend.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo (Amazon Prime Video)

After being childhood friends and married for 5 years, a couple decided to part ways.

