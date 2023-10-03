Top 10 Bollywood rom-com films to watch with your boyfriend on OTT

Celebrate your partner this National Boyfriend Day 2023 in the most special way by watching these Bollywood rom-coms with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Every year, National Boyfriend Day is celebrated on October 3 to celebrate boyfriends and the important role they play in one's' life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two opposite individuals fall in love and try to convince their families for their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A carefree breakup expert falls in love with an ambitious and witty woman who changes his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man tries hard to restore his wife’s faith in marriage and romance after an overwhelming breakup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two opposite individuals get married in a fake ceremony due to certain circumstances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern-day couple explore the changing dynamics of their relationship due to career and family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man falls in love and tries to win over a woman who is already betrothed to another man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A small town girl marries a struggling actor in Mumbai in order to pursue her dreams of becoming a star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A runaway woman, who is already in love with another man, gets forcefully married to a man who is already engaged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man gets stuck between his controlling wife and new girlfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After being childhood friends and married for 5 years, a couple decided to part ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!