National Cinema Day impact: Jawan, Fukrey 3 Box office collection to explode with unprecedented advance booking

National Cinema Day movie ticket offer to give a spike in box office numbers of Jawan and Fukrey 3, here's how.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Jawan mania

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is roaring high in theaters and refuses to slow down despite completing a month’s run.

National Cinema Day effect on Jawan

The Atlee directorial will see a spike in the collection on 13th October seen as National Cinema Day 2023.

National Cinema Day

Indian Cinema is celebrating National Cinema Day on 13th October and popular multiplexes have offered ticket fares at Rs 99.

National Cinema Day ticket offer

Rs 99 movie ticket offer has come as blessing for movies like Jawan and Fukrey 3 which has already seen an impressive business in advance booking.

Audience favourites

Jawan and Fukrey 3 both have been audience favourites lately despite the release of new movies like Misson Raniganj and Thank You For Coming.

Box office collection to see a rise

The box office collection of both films, the action extravaganza and the comedy-drama, is expected to explode with outstanding advance booking.

Jawan advance booking

If trade reports are to be believed, Jawan has already sold out over 1 lakh tickets nationwide for 13th October.

Fukrey 3 advance booking

Fukrey 3 has also sold out more than 1 lakh tickets in advance booking of National Cinema Day.

Jawan box office collection

Jawan has already made a humongous business at the box office collecting Rs 627 crore in India and Rs 1117.39 crore worldwide.

Fukrey 3 box office collection

Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 80.25 crore in India and Rs 107.7 crore at global box office.

