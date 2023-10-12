National Cinema Day: Jawan, Mission Raniganj and other Top 10 movies to watch in theaters at Rs 99 per ticket

Check out movies that can be watched at Rs 99 on National Cinema DaySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
National Cinema Day is returning this year on 13th October and to celebrate this occasion movie tickets will be priced at Rs 99 nationwide in popular multiplexes.
Take note of some latest released movies that one can watch in theaters at Rs 99
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan can be watched at Rs 99 on National Cinema Day on 13th October.
Akshay Kumar's movie is based on the real story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who reduced 65 miners from coal mine flood.
Get all your girlfriends to watch Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill starrer sex comedy chick flick.
The third installment of the comedy film series Fukrey is now running in theaters.
Vivek Agnihotri's film is about India's quest to make a COVID-19 vaccine against deadly coronavirus.
Interested in watching horror then The Exorcist is the best pick.
Gadar 2 released on 11th August is still running successfully in theaters. Watch it on big screens now if you haven't yet.
Ram Pothineni starrer action drama Skanda is now running in theaters.
Dono is a romance drama string budding stars Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon.
Kangana Ranaut's horror film Chnadramukhi 2 is also running in some theaters.
