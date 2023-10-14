National Cinema Day makes Jawan, Fukrey 3, Mission Raniganj box office collections sky rocket

Take a look at the box office collection of the most watched Bollywood movies on National Cinema DaySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
National Cinema Day was celebrated on 13th October 2023 and it received positive responses from moviegoers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The special day celebrating Indian cinema offered movie tickets at a price of Rs 99.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audience most favourite movie options to watch on National Cinema Day were Jawan, Fukrey 3, and Mission Raniganj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is roaring high in theaters even after a month of its release and witnesses a big spike on National Cinema Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has approximately collected Rs 5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi among others minted Rs 5.25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj made a business of Rs 5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 37 days Jawan's total collection in India is Rs 632.24 crore and Rs 1125 crore at global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 86.54 crore at domestic BO and Rs 109.5 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Raniganj India collection is Rs 23.25 crore and Rs 25.1 crore across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!