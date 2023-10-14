National Cinema Day makes Jawan, Fukrey 3, Mission Raniganj box office collections sky rocket

Take a look at the box office collection of the most watched Bollywood movies on National Cinema Day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day was celebrated on 13th October 2023 and it received positive responses from moviegoers.

Movie ticket offer

The special day celebrating Indian cinema offered movie tickets at a price of Rs 99.

Most preferred movies

Audience most favourite movie options to watch on National Cinema Day were Jawan, Fukrey 3, and Mission Raniganj.

Jawan

Jawan is roaring high in theaters even after a month of its release and witnesses a big spike on National Cinema Day.

Jawan box office collection day 37

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has approximately collected Rs 5 crore.

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 16

Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi among others minted Rs 5.25 crore.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 8

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj made a business of Rs 5 crore.

Jawan total box office collection

In 37 days Jawan's total collection in India is Rs 632.24 crore and Rs 1125 crore at global box office.

Fukrey 3 box office collection

Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 86.54 crore at domestic BO and Rs 109.5 crore worldwide.

Mission Raniganj box office collection

Mission Raniganj India collection is Rs 23.25 crore and Rs 25.1 crore across the world.

