National Film Awards 2024 winners will take home the honor and THIS much winning amount
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 19, 2024
The 70th National Film Awards will be honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films which are Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The National Film Awards winners are given the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal.
Neena Gupta will get Best Supporting Actress award along with a Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each.
Rishab Shetty will be given a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh each.
Manoj Bajpayee has won the Special Mention award for his exceptional performance in Gulmohar. He will just receive a Certificate and no cash prize.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was named the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. They will receive a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh each.
Sooraj Barjatya will get the same medal and the same amount for winning the Best Director award for Uunchai.
Arijit Singh and Bombay Jayshree have been named as the Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer. They will also win Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each.
Pritam and AR Rahman have won the Best Music and Best Background Score, will be given a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each.
Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh who have been named as the Best Actress winners will receive a Rajat Kamal each and share Rs 2 lakh between them equally.
