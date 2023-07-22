National Parents' Day 2023: Top 10 films to watch with mom and dad on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
JugJugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video is a full-on family drama.
Maja Ma on Prime Video is a mom but has a dark past.
Badhaai Ho on Disney Plus Hotstar beautifully depicts the middle-class setting of a family and the relationship between parents and children.
Piku on Sony Liv stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan. The film tells the story of a father-daughter relationship filled with love, quirks.
102 Not Out on Amazon Prime Video shows how a father motivates his depressed son.
Angrezi Medium on Disney Plus Hotstar is about how a father does everything in his power to fulfil his child’s dream.
Khichdi The Movie on Disney Plus Hotstar is a must-watch with your family.
Baghban on Prime Video beautifully portrays the emotional journey of an elderly couple whose children fail to understand their sacrifices and love.
Kapoor & Sons on Amazon Prime Video is the best family saga ever.
Gulmohar Disney Plus Hotstar is about the life of the Batra family.
If there is anyone who holds a higher position than God, it is undoubtedly parents.
The significance of parents in our lives cannot be overstated.
