National Parents' Day 2023: Top 10 films to watch with mom and dad on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

JugJugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video is a full-on family drama.

Maja Ma on Prime Video is a mom but has a dark past.

Badhaai Ho on Disney Plus Hotstar beautifully depicts the middle-class setting of a family and the relationship between parents and children.

Piku on Sony Liv stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan. The film tells the story of a father-daughter relationship filled with love, quirks.

102 Not Out on Amazon Prime Video shows how a father motivates his depressed son.

Angrezi Medium on Disney Plus Hotstar is about how a father does everything in his power to fulfil his child’s dream.

Khichdi The Movie on Disney Plus Hotstar is a must-watch with your family.

Baghban on Prime Video beautifully portrays the emotional journey of an elderly couple whose children fail to understand their sacrifices and love.

Kapoor & Sons on Amazon Prime Video is the best family saga ever.

Gulmohar Disney Plus Hotstar is about the life of the Batra family.

