Navjot Singh Sidhu warned THIS actor before going into Bollywood
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 02, 2025
Navjot Singh Sidhu once warned this actor before going into Bollywood, saying, ‘Have you lost your mind?’
Before this actor got famous, Navjot Singh Sidhu warned him not to go to Bollywood.
In an interview with the Magic Moments YouTube channel, Sidhu recalled a time when he warned Shah Rukh Khan from going to Bollywood, but he was surprised by SRK's answer.
Sidhu met Shah Rukh after a match in Lucknow, and Shah Rukh was a big fan of his back then.
The former cricketer praised Shah Rukh on TV, and when Kapil Dev asked who Shah Rukh is, Sidhu replied, "He is a big star".
Sidhu asks the actor what he will do next, and he is shocked by the answer when SRK says, "I am going to Bollywood.”
Sidhu said you need help and support to get into Bollywood. Despite that, Shah Rukh said, “I will handle it.”
Sidhu recalled that Shah Rukh Khan replied very politely, and he is still as humble as the way he was.
Sidhu added that Shah Rukh Khan has always been firm with his choices and did not get affected by any phase of his film journey.
