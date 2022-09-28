Take notes from these Bollywood actresses on how to ace the lehenga fashionSource: Bollywood
Kiara Advani’s gorgeous white and yellow lehenga set is perfect for navratriSource: Bollywood
Katrina swirls in the pretty yellow/red lehengaSource: Bollywood
Kriti weaves magic in blackSource: Bollywood
Alia being absolutely royal in purple lehengaSource: Bollywood
Mrunal’s yellow lehenga suits the vibe of NavratriSource: Bollywood
Priyanka stuns in white floralsSource: Bollywood
Rakul making the prints look prettySource: Bollywood
Vaani in silver and white is a sight to beholdSource: Bollywood
Janhvi’s floral white lehenga is a stunnerSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!