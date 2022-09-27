Bollywood movies showing the spirit of Navratri

Here is the list of Bollywood movies that make you want to get up and dance on Garba songs

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie have gorgeous Garba songs throughout

Loveyatri

With a Gujarati backdrop, Loveyatri gets the essence of Navratri right

Kai Po Che

Rajkummar and Amrita Puri give us Navratri feels all through the catchy songs

Suhaag

O Sherowali song from Suhaag is still fresh in viewers' minds

Ram Leela

SLB gave us chartbuster Navratri songs in here

Krantiveer

Krantiveer has Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in full feels of Navratri

Thanks For Reading!

