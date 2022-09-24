Bollywood celebrities acing the garba steps

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, have a look at these Bollywood celebs who won fans over with Garba

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s garba in Ram Leela was amazing

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit will be seen dancing to the Garba tunes in upcoming movie Maja Maa

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar Rao and Amrita Puri’s garba in Kai Po Che gives total Gujarati feels

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK was joined by Mahira in Raees for the Garba song

Jaccky Bhagnani

Jackky and Kritika Kamra’s song Kamariya was loved by audience

Aayush Sharma

Amitabh Bachchan

Rekha and Big B’s hit Garba in the movie Suhaag is still remembered by the viewers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya’s Garba steps were too perfect to judge in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman also joined her

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik and Ameesha Patel serve some brilliant Garba moves in Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage Hai

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the superhit songs of 2022

