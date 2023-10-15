Navratri 2023: Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and other Top 10 Bollywood divas inspired sari

Take notes from Bollywood actress for Navratri saris

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

Take tips for Navratri from Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s yellow saree is best if you love to carry it light.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt became a saree queen and her saris are simple and beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Add some glam this festivity with a sequinned saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Talking about saris we cannot miss mentioning Suhana Khan who has time and again rocked the floor in 6-yards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Adding a modern touch to traditions. Wear a jacket to give a different look to your saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s pink saree is an ideal pick to go light and vibrant in Navratri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Turn on your desi girl mode this Navratri

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

It is truly said there is no prettier outfit than saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Some hues of blue to keep up with the style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 upcoming action films that can beat Jawan, Gadar 2 box office

 

 Find Out More