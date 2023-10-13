Navratri 2023: Go bold this festive season like Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more divas

As Navratri 2023 begins from October 15, here's some fashion inspiration for you.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill

She has truly become a fashion icon.

Palak Tiwari

Go bold with strappy blouses like Palak Tiwari.

Malaika Arora

No one can match up to Malaika's swag but can take cues for fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's shimmer saree with a risque blouse is perfect to add hotness this Navratri season.

Kiara Advani

The actress looks fiery hot in a corset blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Pastel is in! Kriti Sanon's lehenga is just perfect.

Ananya Panday

Talking about pastels, Ananya Panday's plain blue satin saree with a strappy blouse is just fab.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from going bold.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is such a gorgeous lady.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's saree that looks like a gown is wow.

Rakul Preet Singh

Actresses definitely are hooked to satin and strappy blouse. You should too.

Bhumi Pedenkar

The Thank You For Coming star knows how to raise temperature with her classiness.

