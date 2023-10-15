Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood divas inspired white outfits for day 2

Take style inspiration from Bollywood actresses for Navratri day 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Navratri celebrates different aspects of goddess Durga for nine days and each day is associated with a specific colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These colours reflect the attributes of the goddess and add joy to the festival spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The colour for the second day is white dedicated to Brahmacharini representing wisdom and knowledge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The white color signifies peace and purity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As you march forward for day 2 of Navratri take tips from these Bollywood divas outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go classy and elegant in plain white saree with a minimal border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Add a touch of indo western with oxidized accessorise on your white pair of dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bookmark Shraddha Kapoor’s white lehenga for 2nd day of garba nightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Kapoor’s plain white kurti can never go off-trendSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Go with the trend in a sharara set like Sara Ali KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!