Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood divas inspired white outfits for day 2

Take style inspiration from Bollywood actresses for Navratri day 2

Rupal Purohit

Navratri 2023

Navratri celebrates different aspects of goddess Durga for nine days and each day is associated with a specific colour.

Navratri colours significance

These colours reflect the attributes of the goddess and add joy to the festival spirit.

Second day colour

The colour for the second day is white dedicated to Brahmacharini representing wisdom and knowledge.

White colour symbolizes

The white color signifies peace and purity.

Celebs inspo

As you march forward for day 2 of Navratri take tips from these Bollywood divas outfits.

Elegance personified

Go classy and elegant in plain white saree with a minimal border.

Modest outfit

Add a touch of indo western with oxidized accessorise on your white pair of dress.

White Affair

Bookmark Shraddha Kapoor’s white lehenga for 2nd day of garba night

Plain white set

Karishma Kapoor’s plain white kurti can never go off-trend

Trend setter

Go with the trend in a sharara set like Sara Ali Khan

