Navratri 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit and other divas rock hues of orange

Navratri 2023: The festival starts off with worship of Goddess Shailputri. Here is a look at at colour of the day, which is orange

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023