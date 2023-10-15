Navratri 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit and other divas rock hues of orange

Navratri 2023: The festival starts off with worship of Goddess Shailputri. Here is a look at at colour of the day, which is orange

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in this gown in sorbet orange colour

Pooja Hegde

This dazzling orange silk saree worn by Pooja Hegde is rich and traditional

Kajol

Kajol rocked this jumpsuit in a bright hue of coral orange colour

Pooja Hegde

This flame orange gown looks stunning on the actress who loves desi colours

Madhuri Dixit Nene

This orange salwar kameez is perfect for the festive vibes

Huma Qureshi

If you love colours but prefer modern cuts, check out the dress

Aditi Rao Hydari

We are sure many girls who love to steal that Punjabi dress

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora does shimmer and orange with utmost chic

Shilpa Shetty

The vermillion orange saree and mirror work jacket worn by her is stunning

Dia Mirza

This simple orange saree is perfect for a puja in sultry Mumbai weather

Thanks For Reading!

