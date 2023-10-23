Navratri 2023: Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and other divas add a desi touch to their travel diaries 

A lot of Bollywood Divas were snapped at the airport today, all in Desi looks due to Navratri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
The Tiger 3 actress wore a sari while travelling, she has done desi but a sari at the airport is first, it seems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looked dreamy in a sari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa wore something like a lehenga or a half-sari. She is always gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Judging by the pose, Shilpa can easily stand for elections. Teehee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi's daughter looked exceptionally pretty today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi's a diva but she's also a cutie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sona went all red and with pacchas tola sona!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beauty was seen leaving the city with her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon wore a pastel pink sari with a floral blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's no glamorous just Kriti, the beauty!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is such a cutie, no? The necklace looks gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is climbing the popularity chart day by day. Even paparazzi love clicking her pics and interacting with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!