Navratri 2023: Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and other divas add a desi touch to their travel diaries 

A lot of Bollywood Divas were snapped at the airport today, all in Desi looks due to Navratri.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 actress wore a sari while travelling, she has done desi but a sari at the airport is first, it seems.

Kat goes traditional

The actress looked dreamy in a sari.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa wore something like a lehenga or a half-sari. She is always gorgeous.

Vote for Shilpa

Judging by the pose, Shilpa can easily stand for elections. Teehee.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi's daughter looked exceptionally pretty today.

Such a Diva

Janhvi's a diva but she's also a cutie.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sona went all red and with pacchas tola sona!

Red alert

The beauty was seen leaving the city with her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal.

Kriti Sanon

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon wore a pastel pink sari with a floral blouse.

Simple beauty

There's no glamorous just Kriti, the beauty!

Rashmika Mandanna

She is such a cutie, no? The necklace looks gorgeous.

Paps' Fave

Rashmika is climbing the popularity chart day by day. Even paparazzi love clicking her pics and interacting with her.

