Navratri 2023: Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and more actresses' fitness tips to stay fit during festival

The festive season is around and your favourite stars will motivate you to lose weight with their fitness regime. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Malaika Arora

The actress loves to focus on stretching so that her weight is maintained.

Alia Bhatt

She loves to do yoga to keep herself sexy.

Varun Dhawan

The star swears by yoga to keep his body fit.

Sushmita Sen

The Aarya star loves to consume fresh vegetable juice and ginger tea in order to keep herself fit.

Ranbir Kapoor

Despite having a busy schedule, Ranbir never misses skipping her workout.

Katrina Kaif

The actress loves to do cycling to keep herself fit.

Sara Ali Khan

The actress likes to eat healthy food in order to keep herself fit.

Sophie Choudhry

She believes in eating something before going out to meet people.

Disha Patani

The Malang star swears by cardio to keep herself fit and fine.

Tiger Shroff

The star loves to maintain a strict regime in order to be fit.

