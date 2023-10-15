Navratri 2023: Narendra Modi song Garbo and other Top 10 Bollywood songs for your garba night

Navratri days have started and here are the top Bollywood songs to groove onSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Garbo is the latest Navratri song which is penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che lights up garba night during Navratri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A popular Garba song from Loveyatri that's been a Navratri favorite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the movie Mitro, Kamariya sung by Darshan Raval is the soul of garba and dandiya nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, this song is perfect for high-energy Garba.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a modern Garba track with a great beat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every note of Rangtaari from Loveyatri is a timeless spirit of raas garba.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi is also a new addition to Navratri Bollywood songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Raees, another Garba number that's great for dancing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every garba night is incomplete without Sanedo and this song from the movie Made In China brings people together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
