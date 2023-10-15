Navratri 2023: Narendra Modi song Garbo and other Top 10 Bollywood songs for your garba night

Navratri days have started and here are the top Bollywood songs to groove on

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Garbo

Garbo is the latest Navratri song which is penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Shubhaarambh

Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che lights up garba night during Navratri.

Chogada

A popular Garba song from Loveyatri that's been a Navratri favorite.

Kamariya

From the movie Mitro, Kamariya sung by Darshan Raval is the soul of garba and dandiya nights.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

From the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, this song is perfect for high-energy Garba.

Nagada Sang Dhol

From Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a modern Garba track with a great beat.

Rangtaari

Every note of Rangtaari from Loveyatri is a timeless spirit of raas garba.

Dholida

Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi is also a new addition to Navratri Bollywood songs.

Udi Udi Jaye

From Raees, another Garba number that's great for dancing.

Sanedo

Every garba night is incomplete without Sanedo and this song from the movie Made In China brings people together.

