Navratri 2023: Nita Ambani's Top 10 traditional looks that spell royalty

Navratri 2023: Get inspired by the dazzling ethnic wardrobe of Nita Ambani to stun in this beautiful festive season

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 14, 2023

Desi hues

Nita Ambani in a lehenga in the first colour of Navratri, orange with leheriya dupatta

Floral chic

Nita Ambani is gorgeous in an organza lehenga choli with floral embroidery

Saree love

Nita Ambani looks ravishing in a red saree with emerald jewels

Pretty in pastels

This pastel lehenga choli does not lack in shine and shimmer

Power of pink

Nita Ambani is radiant in a heavily embroidered lehenga in Indian pink

Royal weaves

Nita Ambani has a huge collection of Indian silk sarees as well

Absolute royalty

She looks like a queen in this deep rani colour lehenga with a dupatta in shade of plum

Contemporary chic

Nita Ambani rocked this creation of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

For all occasions

A nice Benarasi saree is great for all occasions as we can see on Nita Ambani

White and gold

This colour combo is liked by those who prefer a bit of subtlety

