Navratri 2023: Sara Tendulkar inspired Top 10 traditional looks

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar clocks another year today. Here are some festive season fits from her wardrobe for the approaching Navratri season.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Lehenga hai mehenga

This is the season to dress up. Here's a heavy lehenga choli set.

Desi look

A simple dresses with a zari border dupatta is easy yet festive.

Saree love

Sara looks so pretty in this uniquely styled saree in pink.

Ivory love

The gorgeous beauty got those genes from her mama.

Go green

Sara Tendulkar has different colours in her wardrobe. For example, this one's powder green.

Yellow glow

Sara sraee stylised in a unique way is always a hit.

Girl next door

Muave is for the chic in you. Be the show stealer.

Fiery Red

Here's a chikan kurta in red and white. She looks so pretty na?

Ghagra and choli

Someone please play TV pe breaking news haye re mera Ghagra!

Be a rebel!

Well, unless you have a really cool, unorthodox mom in the house.

Deep yellow

Sara's favourite colours seems to be yellow. It makes her glow differently.

Sharara sharara

If planning a long Garba night, a sharara would be the best choice.

Marathi mulgi

We are in love with this look of Sara Tendulkar. She looks exceptionall pretty.

