Navratri 2023: Sara Tendulkar inspired Top 10 traditional looks

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar clocks another year today. Here are some festive season fits from her wardrobe for the approaching Navratri season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
This is the season to dress up. Here's a heavy lehenga choli set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A simple dresses with a zari border dupatta is easy yet festive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara looks so pretty in this uniquely styled saree in pink.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous beauty got those genes from her mama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Tendulkar has different colours in her wardrobe. For example, this one's powder green.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara sraee stylised in a unique way is always a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muave is for the chic in you. Be the show stealer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a chikan kurta in red and white. She looks so pretty na?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Someone please play TV pe breaking news haye re mera Ghagra!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, unless you have a really cool, unorthodox mom in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's favourite colours seems to be yellow. It makes her glow differently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If planning a long Garba night, a sharara would be the best choice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are in love with this look of Sara Tendulkar. She looks exceptionall pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!