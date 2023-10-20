Navratri 2023: Shilpa Shetty is an underrated sari diva and these pics are proof

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Shilpa Shetty in mirrorwork

This lovely burnt orange saree with a mirrorwork jacket is goals

Shimmering Shilpa

The diva works every biit of this blingy saree in deep shade of oxblood

Gulabi girl

The vibrant hot pink matches her cheerful personality

Sunshine Shilpa

The actress gave a cocktail twist to a yellow chiffon saree

Royal Ruffles

Shilpa Shetty does not look overwhelmed in this dramatic purple saree

Traditional girl

Shilpa Shetty is ravishing in this modern Parsi Gara saree

Bright and bold

This bright yellow saree is perfect for all auspicious occasions

Sultry siren

Shilpa Shetty shows us why an Indian woman is most sensuous in a sari

Vintage charm

This retro saree look is perfect for formal occasions

Boho vibe

No one could have carried off this sari better than Shilpa Shetty

