Navratri 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that capture the Garba festive spirit beautifully

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

The festival of joy, happiness and dance is here and Navratri has often marked a special place in Bollywood.

Loveyatri

A film that revolves around the spirit of Navratri, with Garba dance playing a central role in the plot.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha showcases a love story that started during Navratri Garba nights.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation, this movie showcases vibrant Garba celebrations as a backdrop to the love story.

Mitron

This film features a memorable Garba dance sequence that's widely celebrated.

Kai Po Che!

This film has a memorable Garba sequence that symbolizes the bond of friendship and the festival's joy.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film beautifully captures the essence of the Navratri festival, complete with grand Garba sequences.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s movie showcase a special garba night and song Dholida is quite popular.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

This Karan Johar film beautifully captures the essence of Durga puja eight day of Navratri.

Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas too has an iconic durga puja sequence.

Kahaani

Although a mystery thriller the film has a sequence of Durga puja which is celebrated during Navratri.

