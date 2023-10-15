Navratri 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that capture the Garba festive spirit beautifully

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that celebrate the festival of NavratriSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
The festival of joy, happiness and dance is here and Navratri has often marked a special place in Bollywood.
Bollywood movies that capture the essence of the Navratri festival and garba spirit.
A film that revolves around the spirit of Navratri, with Garba dance playing a central role in the plot.
Satyaprem Ki Katha showcases a love story that started during Navratri Garba nights.
Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation, this movie showcases vibrant Garba celebrations as a backdrop to the love story.
This film features a memorable Garba dance sequence that's widely celebrated.
This film has a memorable Garba sequence that symbolizes the bond of friendship and the festival's joy.
This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film beautifully captures the essence of the Navratri festival, complete with grand Garba sequences.
Alia Bhatt's movie showcase a special garba night and song Dholida is quite popular.
This Karan Johar film beautifully captures the essence of Durga puja eight day of Navratri.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas too has an iconic durga puja sequence.
Although a mystery thriller the film has a sequence of Durga puja which is celebrated during Navratri.
