Navya Naveli Nanda to study at IIM Ahemdabad; Top 7 Indian celebs who have an MBA degree
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 04, 2024
Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took admission in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.
Navya managed to grab a lot of eyeballs with his achievement as she got admission into the prestigious institute.
Here is a list of Bollywood actors who has an MBA degree.
Mallika Sarabhai completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
John Abraham completed his bachelor's from Mumbai's Jai Hind College.
He completed his MBA from the Mumbai Educational Trust.
Kay Kay Menon has bachelor's degree in physics and MBA degree from department of Management sciences.
Fardeen Khan completed his studies and holds an MBA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Randeep Hooda has a bachelor's degree in business and has a bachelor's degree in marketing. He has master's in business and human resource management.
Siddharth holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and has an MBA degree from S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.
