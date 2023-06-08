Top 10 hot looks of Navya Naveli Nanda in ethnic wear

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda s a stunner in Indian outfits. Check out her looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Navya really is a desi beauty made in heaven.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya looks sexy with her friends in traditionals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya was seen wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's lehenga for one of her functions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya knows to leave you stunned in traditionals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya looked ethereal in a pale pink ghagra choli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya rocks in an Indian outfit with her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya with dadi Jaya in a yelow kurti is the cutest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We want to steal this outfit that Navya has.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya looks so cute in this frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya here is twinning with mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya glows in a pink saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All we say is 'uff' looking at the snap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!