Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: Top 10 critically acclaimed roles by Bollywood's method actor
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2024
As Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns 50 years old, we take a look at some of his best ever roles in Bollywood and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The role of Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur marked his breakthrough, portraying a man seeking vengeance in a crime family saga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siddiqui played Shaikh, the colleague of the protagonist in Lunchbox adding depth and humor to this heartwarming film,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin’s portrayal of a remorseless criminal seeking redemption showcased his ability to bring complexity to an antagonist in Badlapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siddiqui starred as Dashrath Manjhi who carved a path through a mountain, delivering a performance filled with determination and resilience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Raat Akeli Hai, Siddiqui played a small-town cop navigating personal and professional challenges, earning praise for his nuanced acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siddiqui gave a chilling performance in Raman Raghav 2.0 played the role of a psychopathic serial killer, which was both disturbing and captivating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games saw Siddiqui in a powerful role as of Ganesh Gaitonde, a crime lord, bringing charisma and menace to the character.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siddiqui portrayed Manto, the famous writer Manto, capturing his struggles with censorship and personal demons in post-independence India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Serious Men saw Siddiqui portrayed Ayyan Mani, a manipulating man who uses his son's intelligence for personal gain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie Haddi saw Nawazuddin play the role of a transgender who moves to Delhi to join a whole gang of transgenders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies about betrayal that shocked everyone
Find Out More