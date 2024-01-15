Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar and other celebs who hated Animal
Shivani Pawaskar
Jan 15, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is one of the most loved movies in the country. But it is not without its flaws.
Here's looking at celebs who slammed the movie...
Javed Akhtar called the movie's success dangerous. He slammed the treatment of women in the movie.
Kangana Ranaut slammed the 'women beating film' and also hinted at the possible shift in career if such films continued to be successful.
Manoj Bajpayee slammed the box office culture in movie business.
Congress MP Manjeet Ranjan claimed that her daughter left the theatre crying after watching Animal.
Jaydev Unadkat slammed Animal in an X post. He deleted the post soon after. He called it an absolute disaster.
Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri also slammed Animal calling it a 3-hour torture.
Swanand Kirkire slammed the movie's take on poet and alpha male. He called out the misogynistic movie and claimed it was different from what Indian cinema had taught him about women.
Varun Grover commented on Anurag Kashyap's post heaping praise on the Animal director. He simply put a 'No'.
Neeraj Ghaywan also commented on his post. He wrote, 'Cringe.'
Avinash Tiwary had a different take on Animal's success and said that the director knows his audience and milking from the cinema.
Nawazuddin said that because of excessive consumption of commercial cinema, people might look down or not watch other kind of cinema. It comes right at the heel of Animal's success.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has called people fools who have trashed his films.
