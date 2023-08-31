Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Top 10 crime thriller web series, movies to watch on OTT

Here are crime thriller web series and movie to watch on various platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Sacred Games - Netflix

A gripping crime thriller series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui portraying the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.

Paatal Lok - Amazon Prime Video

An intense crime series exploring the complexities of the criminal underworld, featuring a powerful performance by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

A gritty crime drama series featuring Pankaj Tripathi as the ruthless mafia boss Kaleen Bhaiya.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Netflix

An epic crime saga spanning generations, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's compelling portrayal of Faizal Khan.

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee is a government agent balancing his anti-terrorist high-profile job and his family.

Delhi Crime - Netflix

Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah offers a gripping depiction of the investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Badlapur - Netflix

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Varun Dhawan, this film explores revenge and its impact on characters' lives.

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

A series that follows a young man's journey through the criminal justice system, starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

A murder mystery movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a small-town cop investigating a high-profile murder.

Ankur Arora Murder Case - Netflix

A gripping medical crime thriller involving Tisca Chopra and Kay Kay Menon, addressing issues of medical negligence.

