Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Top 10 crime thriller web series, movies to watch on OTT

Here are crime thriller web series and movie to watch on various platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
A gripping crime thriller series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui portraying the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An intense crime series exploring the complexities of the criminal underworld, featuring a powerful performance by Jaideep Ahlawat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gritty crime drama series featuring Pankaj Tripathi as the ruthless mafia boss Kaleen Bhaiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An epic crime saga spanning generations, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's compelling portrayal of Faizal Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee is a government agent balancing his anti-terrorist high-profile job and his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah offers a gripping depiction of the investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Varun Dhawan, this film explores revenge and its impact on characters' lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A series that follows a young man's journey through the criminal justice system, starring Pankaj Tripathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A murder mystery movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a small-town cop investigating a high-profile murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping medical crime thriller involving Tisca Chopra and Kay Kay Menon, addressing issues of medical negligence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!