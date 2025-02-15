Nayantara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan: Meet highest paid South Indian actresses

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2025

Nayantara reportedly charged 11 crore for Jawan.

Trisha Krishnan is one the leading actresses reportedly charging 10-12 crores per film.

The finest actress Anushka Shetty reportedly receives 4-7 crore per film.

Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly charges 4-5 crore per project.

Pooja Hegde reportedly earns around 5 crore per project.

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charged 10 crore for 'Pushpa 2'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly received 10 crore for her role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Srinidhi Shetty fame of KGF reportedly charges 7 crore per film.

Kajal Aggarwal reportedly receives 4 crore per project.

Keerthy Suresh reportedly has a net worth of 70 crore.

