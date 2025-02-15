Nayantara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan: Meet highest paid South Indian actresses
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 15, 2025
Nayantara reportedly charged 11 crore for Jawan.
Trisha Krishnan is one the leading actresses reportedly charging 10-12 crores per film.
The finest actress Anushka Shetty reportedly receives 4-7 crore per film.
Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly charges 4-5 crore per project.
Pooja Hegde reportedly earns around 5 crore per project.
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charged 10 crore for 'Pushpa 2'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly received 10 crore for her role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.
Srinidhi Shetty fame of KGF reportedly charges 7 crore per film.
Kajal Aggarwal reportedly receives 4 crore per project.
Keerthy Suresh reportedly has a net worth of 70 crore.
