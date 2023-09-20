Top 10 South Indian stars for whom family comes first

South Indian actors including Allu Arjun, Nayanthara and more love their families and like to spend quality time with them.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan

The actor stays with his father Mammootty, mother Sulfath Kutty, wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam.

Naga Chaitanya

He is the son of Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Daggubati and brother of Akhil Akkineni.

Nayanthara

Jawan star loves her husband Vignesh Shivan and her twin boys.

Mahesh Babu

The star is quite possessive for his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham Krishna and Sitara.

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress stays with her father Madan, mother Suman and sister Shiman Mandanna.

Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 star is a family man and is in love with wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan.

Shruti Haasan

Salaar actress loves her small family which includes father Kamal, mother Sarika and sister Akshara.

Rana Daggubati

He is a family man and loves to stay connected with everyone. Suresh Babu's son Rana stays with his father, mother, siblings Malavika Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati and wife.

Rajinikanth

The superstar stays with his wife Latha and daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya.

Ram Charan

RRR star has a big family and stays with father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana Kamineni, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

