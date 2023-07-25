Nayanthara and her affairs: When Jawan actress made headlines for her love life

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Actress Nayanthara is popularly called as the Lady Superstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Jawan actress is known for being part of many controversies but it was her affairs that made headlines frequently

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before marrying Vignesh Shivan, Nayan was in relationship not once but twice

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress was in love with her 'Vallavan' co-star Simbu for a few years

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumours about their marriage were doing rounds but they soon broke up for some unknown reasons

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later, Nayanthara fell in love with choreographer Prabhudeva

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their wedding was called off at the last minute when Prabhudeva's wife filed a case against him

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She finally married Vignesh Shivan after years of dating and the couple has two twin boys Uyir and Ulagam

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 looks of Disha Patani in barely there outfits

 

 Find Out More