Nayanthara and her affairs: When Jawan actress made headlines for her love life
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Actress Nayanthara is popularly called as the Lady Superstar
The Jawan actress is known for being part of many controversies but it was her affairs that made headlines frequently
Before marrying Vignesh Shivan, Nayan was in relationship not once but twice
The actress was in love with her 'Vallavan' co-star Simbu for a few years
Rumours about their marriage were doing rounds but they soon broke up for some unknown reasons
Later, Nayanthara fell in love with choreographer Prabhudeva
Their wedding was called off at the last minute when Prabhudeva's wife filed a case against him
She finally married Vignesh Shivan after years of dating and the couple has two twin boys Uyir and Ulagam
