Nayanthara and more top 10 actresses who tied the knot with directors

A list of Indian actresses who married Indian filmmakers

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara got married to Tamil director Vignesh Shivan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udita Goswami - Mohit Suri

Udita Goswami married Hindi films director Mohit Suri.

Sonali Bendre - Goldie Behl

Sonali tied the knot with film producer Goldie Behl.

Soni Razdan - Mahesh Bhatt

Soni Razdan got married to director Mahesh Bhatt.

Kalki Koechlin - Anurag Kashyap

Kalki married film director Anurag but they got divorced after 4 years.

Krishna Priya - Atlee Priya tied the knot with Jawan director Atlee.

Sridevi - Boney Kapoor

Sridevi tied the knot with Boney Kapoor. The actress passed away in 2018.

Ramya Krishnan - Krishna Vamsi

Ramya Krishnan married director Krishna Vamsi after they fell in love on the sets of Chandralekha in 1998.

Shefali Shah - Vipul Amrutal Shah

Shefali Shah married to filmmaker Vipul Amrutal Shah after her divorce from tv actor Harsh Chayya.

Sarika - Kamal Haasan

Sarika and Kamal secretly got married however they got separated after some years.

