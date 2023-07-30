Nayanthara and more top 10 actresses who tied the knot with directors

A list of Indian actresses who married Indian filmmakersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023
Nayanthara got married to Tamil director Vignesh Shivan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udita Goswami married Hindi films director Mohit Suri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonali tied the knot with film producer Goldie Behl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan got married to director Mahesh Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki married film director Anurag but they got divorced after 4 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Priya - Atlee Priya tied the knot with Jawan director Atlee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi tied the knot with Boney Kapoor. The actress passed away in 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ramya Krishnan married director Krishna Vamsi after they fell in love on the sets of Chandralekha in 1998.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah married to filmmaker Vipul Amrutal Shah after her divorce from tv actor Harsh Chayya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarika and Kamal secretly got married however they got separated after some years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
