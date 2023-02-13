Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses casting couch experience

There have been many South Indian stars who have been vocal about casting couch experiences. Check out the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Anushka Shetty

The actress had agreed that casting couches existed in the Telugu industry.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress had opened up about casting couch but revealed that she never faced one personally.

Nayanthara

The actress had revealed that she was asked for a few favours for a crucial role in the movie.

Adah Sharma

The actress revealed that casting couch is something that existed universally.

Aamani

The veteran actress was once called with her mom to a guest house by a production house. She avoided it as she understood the intention.

Siddhi Idnani

The actress believes it is an individual's choice to get into the same.

Parvathy Thiruvothu

She recollected how the Malayalam film industry had told her that she was given a break.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

She was told to give in to the wishes of producers but she refused to do so.

Sri Reddy

The actress had revealed that she had to accept a few offers so that she could do well in her career.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Initially, she had faced it a lot and has been around the same for a few years.

