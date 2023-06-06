TOP 10 South Indian actresses caught in MMS Scandals

From Anushka Shetty to Nayanthara and more, South Indian beauties who were embroiled in MMS Sandals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Andrea and Anirudh's cosy and private pics were leaked online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both confirmed their pics and bond but had parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fake video went viral featuring a naked woman. It was speculated that Anushka Shetty is in the video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video in which a woman bathing went viral. It turned out to be Hansika's doppelganger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Jyothika being groped went viral online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara and Simbu dated for a while. Their private pictures went viral online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was alleged that Simbu had shared those pics after the breakup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of a woman getting dressed went viral and it was speculated that Raai Laxmi is the one in the video. Even the actress was shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A webcam leak of a woman who was a lookalike of Nazriya Nazim went viral online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika's alleged selfies from the washroom went viral. The actress claimed they were from some cloning her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 2014, the actress' private pics with her boyfriend were shared on her Instagram account by a hacker. She has since deleted her account.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of the actress allegedly bathing went viral in 2004. Trisha claimed it was her body double.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
