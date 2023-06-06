TOP 10 South Indian actresses caught in MMS Scandals

From Anushka Shetty to Nayanthara and more, South Indian beauties who were embroiled in MMS Sandals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Andrea and Aniruddh 

Andrea and Anirudh's cosy and private pics were leaked online.    

Parted ways 

Both confirmed their pics and bond but had parted ways. 

Anushka Shetty

A fake video went viral featuring a naked woman. It was speculated that Anushka Shetty is in the video. 

Hansika Motwani

A video in which a woman bathing went viral. It turned out to be Hansika's doppelganger. 

Jyothika

A video of Jyothika being groped went viral online. 

Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Simbu dated for a while. Their private pictures went viral online.  

The breakup

It was alleged that Simbu had shared those pics after the breakup. 

Raai Laxmi

A video of a woman getting dressed went viral and it was speculated that Raai Laxmi is the one in the video. Even the actress was shocked. 

A webcam leak of a woman who was a lookalike of Nazriya Nazim went viral online. 

Radhika Apte

Radhika's alleged selfies from the washroom went viral. The actress claimed they were from some cloning her.  

Vasundhara Kashyap

Back in 2014, the actress' private pics with her boyfriend were shared on her Instagram account by a hacker. She has since deleted her account. 

Trisha Krishnan

A video of the actress allegedly bathing went viral in 2004. Trisha claimed it was her body double.  

