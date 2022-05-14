Most Popular Tamil Actresses in India

Let's have a dekko at the 10 most loved Tamil actresses in India as per Ormax Media...

Nayanthara

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has topped the chart this week...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shaakuntalam and Yashodha star is at the second spot...

Keerthy Suresh

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress has grabbed the third spot on the popularity chart...

Trisha Krishnan

Ponniyin Selvan: I actress is one number 4 as per Ormax Media...

Jyothika

Ponmagal Vandhal actress Jyothika has been placed fifth...

Priyanka Mohan

Don actress has grabbed the sixth position on the most loved Tamil actresses chart this week...

Tamannaah

F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia is in the seventh spot this time...

Rashmika Mandanna

Animal and Pushpa 2 actress have grabbed the eighth position this week on the most loved Tamil actresses chart...

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty enjoys popularity as she is one of the most desirable women in the industry...

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani has multiple languages films in her kitty, no wonder she is popular...

