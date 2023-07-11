Nayanthara in Jawan and more: Top 10 actresses who played fierce cops with dedication
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Shefali Shah totally impressed all with her cop avatar in Delhi Crimes.
Tabu as a cop in Drishyam was a complete badass.
Sonakshi Sinha showed off her acting prowess in Dahaad.
Priyanka Chopra played a cop in Jai Gangajal.
Rani Mukerji's role in Mardaani is one of her bests.
Raveena Tandon impressed many as a cop in Aranyak.
Jyotika played a cop in Naachiyaar with full dedication.
Yami Gautam's cop avatar in Dasvi got applause from all.
Vidya Balan as cop in Sherni was flawless.
Nayanthara plays a cop in Jawan. Will she do justice to it?
