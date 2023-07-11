Nayanthara in Jawan and more: Top 10 actresses who played fierce cops with dedication

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Shefali Shah totally impressed all with her cop avatar in Delhi Crimes.

Tabu as a cop in Drishyam was a complete badass.

Sonakshi Sinha showed off her acting prowess in Dahaad.

Priyanka Chopra played a cop in Jai Gangajal.

Rani Mukerji's role in Mardaani is one of her bests.

Raveena Tandon impressed many as a cop in Aranyak.

Jyotika played a cop in Naachiyaar with full dedication.

Yami Gautam's cop avatar in Dasvi got applause from all.

Vidya Balan as cop in Sherni was flawless.

Nayanthara plays a cop in Jawan. Will she do justice to it?

