Nayanthara

The Bigil actress got married at the age of 37.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The Singham diva married at the age of 35.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya when she was 30.

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran

The beautiful actress got hitched at the age of 36

Source: Bollywood

Nikki Galrani

Nikki Galrani decided to settle in matrimony at the age of 30.

Source: Bollywood

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash tied the knot at the age of 28.

Source: Bollywood

Sayyeshaa Saigal

Sayyeshaa Saigal married actor Arya at the age of 21.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Divas who flaunted their natural glow without any inhibitions

 Find Out More