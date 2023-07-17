Nayanthara, Kajal and more South Indian actresses returning to the big screen after sabbatical

Nayanthara went on a maternity break after giving birth to twin boys in October 2022.

Nayanthara now is all set for her Bollywood debut with SRK in Jawan.

South actress Simran took a break from movies since 2019.

Simran made her comeback in movies with Petta opposite Rajinikanth.

Simran's film Petta gave her great success.

Simran with Petta made a name for herself in the south movie industry.

Jyothika was on a long hiatus post getting married to Suriya.

Jyothika made a comeback with the Tamil film 36 Vayathinile.

Kajal Aggarwal post Hey Sinamika took a break from movies.

Kajal Aggarwal was back with Indian 2 after she gave birth to Neil Kitchlu.

The south industry has given rise to many successful actresses pan India.

