Nayanthara, Kajal and more South Indian actresses returning to the big screen after sabbatical
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Nayanthara went on a maternity break after giving birth to twin boys in October 2022.
Nayanthara now is all set for her Bollywood debut with SRK in Jawan.
South actress Simran took a break from movies since 2019.
Simran made her comeback in movies with Petta opposite Rajinikanth.
Simran's film Petta gave her great success.
Simran with Petta made a name for herself in the south movie industry.
Jyothika was on a long hiatus post getting married to Suriya.
Jyothika made a comeback with the Tamil film 36 Vayathinile.
Kajal Aggarwal post Hey Sinamika took a break from movies.
Kajal Aggarwal was back with Indian 2 after she gave birth to Neil Kitchlu.
The south industry has given rise to many successful actresses pan India.
