Nayanthara, Nagma and more top South Indian stars who converted to different religion
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023
Nayanthara reportedly converted to Hinduism on August 7, 2011, at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai.
After that, a certificate of conversion to Hinduism was issued to her.
Nayanthara became her stage name.
Jyothika has mixed faith in all religions.
Nagma was born Nandita Arvind Morarji. In 2007, the actress converted to Christianity.
Khushbu after marrying filmmaker Sundar C. converted to Hinduism and now goes by the name Khushbu Sundar.
Monica was born to a Hindu father and a Catholic mother. However, she accepted Islam and changed her name to M.G. Raheema.
Ayesha Takia followes Islam strictly.
A R Rahman officially converted into Islam.
Yuvan Shankar Raja revealed on Twitter a few months ago that he had discovered faith in Islam.
Over the years, several Indian celebs have converted or practiced different religions.
Due to personal beliefs stars have changed their religion.
