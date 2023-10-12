Nayanthara-Prabhudeva, Salman-Aishwarya: Real reasons behind most shocking celebrity break ups

From Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara and Prabhudeva, here's looking at the shocking breakups and even more shocking reasons behind them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
Deepika confessed to having caught Ranbir red-handed cheating on her. She forgave him once but not again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Somy Ali claimed that Salman cheated on her leading to their break-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's alcoholic and abusive behaviour towards Aishwarya is a widely known reason behind their shocking split.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Nayanthara was not happy with Prabhudeva delaying their wedding amidst backlash. Prabhudeva was married when he fell in love with Nayanthara and was ready to leave his wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Kareena allegedly cheated on Shahid. And after that, he refused to take her back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cheating was rumoured to be the reason behind Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Karisma Kapoor allegedly wanted financial security after marrying Abhishek Bachchan. There were reports about a pre-nup and Jaya Bachchan was not happy. The wedding was called off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity filed a case of molestation against Ness Wadia much to everyone's shock. Later, they seemingly let the bygones be bygones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anusha Dandekar seemingly hinted at getting cheated on by Karan Kundrra in her Instagram stories. Karan, on the other hand, claimed she was influenced by her friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to media reports, a 'third party' interference led to the break-up. Neither Chay nor Sam has opened up on their divorce apart from the painful separation. They recently made news for an alleged patch-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, Varun wanted Trisha to quit acting. It is said to be one of the reasons behind their split.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan and Jennifer did not share the details of their break-up but it was said that their relationship went downhill right after the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
