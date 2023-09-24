Nayanthara reacts to being unhappy with her limited screen time in Jawan; take a look at times actors' roles were chopped

Jawan actress Nayanthara was reportedly unhappy with her role being chopped. A look at how other actors' roles were cropped in films without being informed.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Nayanthara unhappy with Jawan

There were reports of Nayanthara being unhappy with Jawan, as her role was reportedly chopped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Clearing the air

Nayanthara ended the rumour of being upset with Atlee by posting a birthday wish for the Jawan filmmaker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan reacts

Jawan star SRK calls it unfortunate as Narmada's character didn't have much space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara overpowered

The Jawan actress' role was chopped, and Deepika outshined her with her cameo, which was almost the same length.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actors whose roles were chopped

Nayanthara isn't the first one whose role was reduced on the edit table.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was reportedly upset with Rajamouli for chopping her role in RRR. Later, she trashed the news.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fawad Khan

It is reported that Fawad Khan's role was chopped marginally, and it looked like a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahira Khan

The Pakistani actress was a little upset with her role being chopped in Raees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

The Emergency actress expressed disappointment at her major scenes being chopped in Rangoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

It’s reported that the Kapoor boy had a scene with Govinda in Salam E Ishq but his role was chopped completely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi

The OMG 2 star's role was chopped from Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya without being intimated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda

The veteran star's role was chopped out of Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17 contestants: Rhea Chakraborty to lock horns with Ankita Lokhande inside the house? More Influencer couples approached 

 

 Find Out More