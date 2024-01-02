Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Top 10 more South Indian actresses and their biggest fears

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Nayanthara is also afraid of watching horror movies but is ok acting in them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Claustrophobia, and she's not comfortable with elevators.

Tapsee Pannu is fearful of horror movies and doesn't watch them.

Aishwarya Rajesh has Phasmophobia, the fear of ghosts

Rashmika Mandanna suffers from Hydrophobia and stays away from water and water sports.

Kajal Aggarwal has Orinthophobia, which is the fear of birds

Tamannaah Bhatia's biggest fear is losing her memory. She even revealed post COVID she had fear of death.

Shriya Saran not only won the hearts of the Tollywood audience but also secured numerous roles in Bollywood. Her role in the Drishyam series has proven to be a super hit.

Keerthy Suresh owns Bhoomitra, a startup that makes skin care products.

