Romantic pictures of South Indian actresses with their hubbies

Check out the lovey-dovey pictures of Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, and other South Indian actresses with their husbands.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look lovely together.

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev have a sizzling chemistry.

Source: Bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu

Aww... Such a cute picture of Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are made for each other. Perfect couple!

Source: Bollywood

Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil

Isn't this a super cute picture of Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil?

Source: Bollywood

Pranitha Subhash-Nitin Raju

Such a beautiful picture of Pranitha Subhas and Nitin Raju!

Source: Bollywood

Asin-Rahul Sharma

Asin's Instagram is filled with pictures of her and Rahul.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: Divyanka Tripathi, Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta and more TV stars we would love to see in Salman Khan's show

 Find Out More