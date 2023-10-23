Nayanthara signs film with Kamal Haasan, check all her upcoming new movies

After Jawan, Nayanthara has an interesting pipeline of new movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Nayanthara Jawan

Nayanthara is riding high with the success of her Bollywood debut film Jawan and following that she is on a signing spree.

Signs Kamal Haasan film

If reports are to be believed the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema has signed a film with Kamal Haasan.

KH 234

Tentatively titled KH 234 is a big collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after several years.

Nayanthara upcoming movies

Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of upcoming movies, take a look at the same.

Lady Superstar 75

Lady Superstar 75 is said to be highest highest-budget movie in Nayanthara’s career.

Test

Test is a sports drama starring Nayanthara alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth.

Mannangatti Since 1960

Nayanthara reunites with Kolamaavu Kokila co-star Yogi Babu for Mannangatti Since 1960.

Thani Oruvan 2

Thani Oruvan 2 The film is a sequel to the 2015 action romance drama Thani Oruvan co-starring Jayam Ravi.

Auto Jaani

Auto Jaani is an action romance film starring Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi.

Oor Kuruvi

Nayanthara turns producer with her husband for Oor Kuruvi starring Kavin.

