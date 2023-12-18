Nayanthara-SRK and other Top 8 on-screen couples in 2023 that won everyone's heart

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

On-screen chemistry is really important for any movie but even more when it is a romantic movie.

These couple’s chemistry together took everyone by surprise and left them wanting for more.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were perfect, their portrayal of a middle-class husband was spot on.

Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and the couple looked exquisite together.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 gave us Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together and it couldn’t be any better.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday paired up for Dream Girl 2 and their chemistry hit all the right spots.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, sure the couple had its ups and downs but you have to agree they looked dreamy together.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showed real couple goals with their performance and chemistry.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s on-screen chemistry was unbeatable in Leo and the fans would agree.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featured Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the role of a couple who fell in love with each other without wanting to.

