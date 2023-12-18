Nayanthara-SRK and other Top 8 on-screen couples in 2023 that won everyone's heart
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
On-screen chemistry is really important for any movie but even more when it is a romantic movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These couple’s chemistry together took everyone by surprise and left them wanting for more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were perfect, their portrayal of a middle-class husband was spot on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and the couple looked exquisite together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiya 2 gave us Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together and it couldn’t be any better.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday paired up for Dream Girl 2 and their chemistry hit all the right spots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, sure the couple had its ups and downs but you have to agree they looked dreamy together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showed real couple goals with their performance and chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s on-screen chemistry was unbeatable in Leo and the fans would agree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featured Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the role of a couple who fell in love with each other without wanting to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and 10 other most humble actors in Bollywood
Find Out More