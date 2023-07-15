Nayanthara to Dulquer Salmaan: Professions of South Indian stars before they pursued acting

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Mammootty

Did you know that Mammootty used to practice law before becoming an actor? He always knew there is an actor within and chose to follow his passion. Now, he is one of the most popular actors down the south.

Dulquer Salmaan

Just like his father, Dulquer also didn't start his career as an actor. He was into business before becoming an actor. Dulquer owned a car trading website as he is an ardent lover of cars.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara started her career as a model but later she became quite popular as a tv anchor. Right now, she is one of the most sought after heroines in the south

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth used to work as a bus conductor. Now, he is one of the most loved stars in Telugu and Tamil Cinema and commands a huge fan base.

Tovino-Thomas

This actor was into business before making us debut. He always wanted to become an actor. So he worked as an assistant director before marking his debut as an actor.

Nivin-Pauly

This Malayalam actor was a Software Engineer at Infosys, Bangalore. Later, he left his job and came to Kerala and started his acting career in 2010.

Rakshit-Shetty

This Kannada actor was also a a software engineer before becoming an actor. His passion for acting made his quit his career and try his luck Kannada film industry right now.

