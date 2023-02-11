Nayanthara to Priya: Top 10 South Indian actresses who fell in love with directors

Nayanthara, Priya to Here is a list of South Indian actresses who fell in love with directors and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023
Jawan actress Nayanthara fell in love with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the two are parents to two boys.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AL Vijay and Amala Paul got married in 2016, but parted ways in 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two fell in love and got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Selvaraghav tied the knot with Sonia in 2006, but parted ways in 2010.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan director Atlee and Krishna Priya got married in 2014 and welcomed their first baby now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parthiban and Seetha tied the knot in 1990, but parted ways in 2001.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sundar G got married to Khushbu Subdar back in 2000. They are parents to two daughters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ramya Krishnan got married to Krishna Vamsi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyaraj and Poornima fell for each other and got married in 1984.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RK Selvamani and Roja tied the knot in 2002.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!