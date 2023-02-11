Nayanthara to Priya: Top 10 South Indian actresses who fell in love with directors

Nayanthara, Priya to Here is a list of South Indian actresses who fell in love with directors and how!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Jawan actress Nayanthara fell in love with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the two are parents to two boys.

AL Vijay and Amala Paul

AL Vijay and Amala Paul got married in 2016, but parted ways in 2017.

Desingu Periyasamy and Niranjani

The two fell in love and got married.

Sonia Aggarwal-Selva Raghavan

Selvaraghav tied the knot with Sonia in 2006, but parted ways in 2010.

Atlee-Priya

Jawan director Atlee and Krishna Priya got married in 2014 and welcomed their first baby now.

Parthiban-Seetha

Parthiban and Seetha tied the knot in 1990, but parted ways in 2001.

Khushbu-Sundar C

Sundar G got married to Khushbu Subdar back in 2000. They are parents to two daughters.

Ramya Krishnan-Krishna Vamsi

Ramya Krishnan got married to Krishna Vamsi.

Bhagyaraj-Poornima

Bhagyaraj and Poornima fell for each other and got married in 1984.

RK Selvamani-Roja

RK Selvamani and Roja tied the knot in 2002.

