Nayanthara to Rajinikanth: Top South Indian actors who quit their jobs to pursue acting

These actors chose to turn their passion into their profession.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Mammootty used to practice law before becoming an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara was a model before she became a popular television anchor. Now, she is the Lady Superstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth used to work as a bus conductor before becoming the Superstar of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan was into business before becoming an actor. He owned a car trading website.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tovino Thomas was a businessman before entering the film industry. He first worked as an assistant director before debuting as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nivin Pauly used to work as a Software Engineer at one of the most reputed companies Infosys, Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakshit Shetty worked as a software engineer before becoming an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!