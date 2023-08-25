Nayanthara to Rajinikanth: Top South Indian actors who quit their jobs to pursue acting

These actors chose to turn their passion into their profession.

Aug 25, 2023

Mammootty

Mammootty used to practice law before becoming an actor.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara was a model before she became a popular television anchor. Now, she is the Lady Superstar.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth used to work as a bus conductor before becoming the Superstar of India.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan was into business before becoming an actor. He owned a car trading website.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas was a businessman before entering the film industry. He first worked as an assistant director before debuting as an actor.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly used to work as a Software Engineer at one of the most reputed companies Infosys, Bangalore.

Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty worked as a software engineer before becoming an actor.

