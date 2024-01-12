Nayanthara's Annapoorani and other Indian movies that ran into controversy for hurting religious sentiments
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Nayanthara’s new movie Annapoorani recently landed into legal trouble after it hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.
A complaint was also filed against the movie and it has been taken off Netflix since, the complaint filed mentioned that the movie promotes “love jihad”.
The movie has instances of, Farhan convincing by saying that Lord Rama had also eaten meat.
This won’t be the first time that a movie hurt the religious sentiments of a particular religious group, in the past we have seen different movies do the same.
Padmaavat faced a lot of criticism over its name and was accused of presenting distorting facts about Rani Padmini.
Kedarnath marked the debut of star kid Sara Ali Khan but unexpectedly got into a drama after priests from Uttarakhand revolted against it for promoting love jihad.
PK similarly was accused of hurting religious sentiments, as it was disrespectful towards Hinduism, and the portrayal of Hindu practices was not appreciated.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela faced criticism for using the name Ram-Leela for their characters and title as well.
Firaaq which was a movie based around the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat Riots, certain groups felt that they were misrepresented in the movie.
The movie Haider which was set in Kashmir had allegations against it in that it supports the separation of India.
